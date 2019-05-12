|
|
Mary Margaret Manca It is with great sadness, but in loving memory, we share that Mary Margaret "Maggi" Manca passed of natural causes on Friday, April 26th, 2019. She is survived by two of her siblings, two children and three grandchildren. Maggi was born March 23, 1933 to parents Leonard and Agnes Boyle in Peoria, Illinois, the fourth child of six. She moved to San Francisco and met and married William Douglas Manca of Salt Lake City, Utah. Maggi and Bill had two children, Mary and Charlie. The family has subsequently lived in the Greater San Francisco area. Utilizing the G.I. bill from her service as a Navy W.A.V.E and stewardess, she pursued a B.A. in Fine Arts from Dominican College. She graduated Summa Cum Laude. She traveled and painted all over the world in a variety of different workshops. A member of several art societies, Maggi succeeded in turning her passion into a profession. One notable highlight was an invitation to display her work in Le Grande Palais in Paris. Her work was also available through several small galleries in Marin. Maggi will be laid to rest with her parents at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Art Institute of your choice or St. Dominican College, Art Dept. in San Rafael, California.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 12, 2019