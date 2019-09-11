|
|
Mary Smyth Sutliff Mary was born May 2, 1937, in Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, Ireland, and left her earthly body on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 82. She died in her sleep shortly after going to bed at Aegis Assisted Living in Corte Madera, California. She had gracefully and graciously battled Parkinson's Disease since July 2014. Mary is survived by daughter Lynn Siekmann (Sven) of Sonoma, twin sons Matthew Sutliff of Petaluma, Gregory Sutliff (Liz) of Sacramento, son Craig Sutliff (Michelle), grandchildren Claire, Ian, Ellie and Emerson, step-grandchildren Elisa, Leo and Jonathan, sisters Philomena McQuaid (Gerald) of Scotstown, Ireland, Roisin Mathews (Dennis) of London, England, sisters-in-law Theresa Smyth and Denise Smyth of Scotstown, nephews and nieces Noel, Pauline, Yvonne, Robert, Johnny, Wayne, Jim, Dominic, Caroline, Jonathan, Barbara, Paul, David, Carl and Malachy Jr. On the Sutliff side, she is survived by nieces and nephews Julie, Karen, Stephanie, Andrew, Geoff, Brian, Steven, Melissa and Sarah and their children. Mary had spent four days in Sonoma for the 4th of July holiday festivities with her daughter Lynn, son-in-law, Sven, and son Matthew. She returned to Corte Madera on the evening of the 6th feeling elated by the time with family. She danced her way up to her apartment after dinner, accompanied by her loving private caregiver, Louise Accius, and was truly in great spirits. Little did any of us know that she was ready to keep dancing her way on up and out to join her husband, George H. Sutliff Jr., who died in January 2014. Mary graduated from secondary school at the St. Louis Convent in Monaghan in 1953. She departed for nursing school in England via airplane, at her father's insistence that she travel the "modern way." She studied nursing and midwifery over the next five years, earning her degree in 1958 and working in such places as Guernsey, Co. Essex and Birmingham. Mary dreamed of seeing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. In November 1963, she took the opportunity to venture over the great Atlantic, accepting a one-year contract to work as an ER nurse at Brookside Hospital in San Pablo. She and her close friend Mella (McDonnell) Harrington traveled together with a two-day stopover in NY before arriving in SF. With her adopted country still reeling from the shock of JFK's assassination, she attended a New Year's Eve party at the Twin Peaks home of Robert "Bob" Bohna, a UC Berkeley fraternity brother of George. Sometime before the stroke of 12, Mary met George and they danced the rest of the night away, stopping only to sing "Auld Lang Syne" at midnight while holding hands. They were off to the races, getting engaged in San Diego, California, at the Yokahama Friendship Bell on Shelter Island in March 1964. They married on June 20, 1964, and immediately began expanding their family with Lynn's birth in April 1965, Matthew and Gregory in March 1967, and Craig in March 1968. Those who asked about whether having four children in three years was planned received George's fiery retort, "Complete lack of planning!" Mary and George moved in November 1966 to Corte Madera and bought their first house when the twins were on their way. They remained busy bees raising their children and, once the children were somewhat grown, Mary returned to nursing, working mostly as a private nurse for families with a terminally ill loved one. She provided gentle, calm and loving care to her patients and to family members who needed support in coping with the illness and saying goodbye at the time of death. Not only did Mary devote care to the sick, she loved caring for babies, too. As a member of the East Corte Madera Babysitting Co-op, she enjoyed becoming like a second mom to many of the children she took care of. Another love of Mary's was her garden, and she and her dearest friend, Nancy Parsons, shopped for, planted, cultivated and harvested countless flowers, plants, fruits and trees. She loved "playing in the dirt" and her garden showed it. In the 1980s she co-owned a small business called Mary Linda Designs, and created beautiful dried floral wreaths she sold privately and at countless Marin County flower festivals. After her retirement, she spent many years working as a volunteer at Laurel House Antiques at the Marin Art & Garden Center, until George's death in 2014. Sometime after Mary's diagnosis in July 2014, we discovered the amazing Dance for PD classes, designed by the Mark Morris Dance Center in New York for people with Parkinson's. Instructors Tori Campbell and Bridget Hoag lifted Mary's spirits each week, as she was able to do two of her favorite things dance and sing. A memorial mass was held on Tuesday, July 9, at St. Mary's Urbleshanny Church in Scotstown, Ireland. At Mary's cremation at Duggan's Mission Chapel in Sonoma on Monday, July 15, Father Alvin Villaruel of St. Francis Solano Parish delivered a formal final blessing of her body, beautifully singing "Hail Holy Queen (Salvé Regina)." He was accompanied by Lynn and a dear friend, Katrin Ewald. Lynn sent her mother off with roses, lavender, hydrangeas, sunflowers and some Irish Breakfast tea leaves, plus many letters written to her directly. Arrangements were handled by Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at the Corte Madera Community Center on Saturday, September 14, at 2:00 p.m. In accordance with Mary's wishes, she will be laid to rest reunited with handsome husband George at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, and with her beloved parents and two brothers in her hometown of Scotstown. Our family extends heartfelt appreciation and eternal gratitude to Mary's amazing support team of caregivers: Louise and Madeleine Accius, Marta Saint Louis, physical therapist Trina Mann, neurologist Dr. Chadwick Christine, primary care physician Dr. Oliver Osborn and dance instructors Tori and Bridget. Our hearts are broken by loss. Our hearts are full with the love and time we shared. Donations can be made to: Marin Dance Theatre and the Parkinson's Dance Project; the UCSF Foundation Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Clinic; .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 11, 2019