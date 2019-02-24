|
Mary Underwood Coulman January 7, 1938 November 7, 2018 Novato, California On November 7, our mother unexpectedly passed away at her home in Novato. We will miss her constant and loving presence, but we are comforted that she is at peace. Mary is the mother of three children, Cathleen Underwood, David Lawrence, and Matthew John. She is the grandmother of Seth David, Bernadette Mary, Jessica Ann, David Jonathan, Natalie Rose, and great grandmother of Anthony James. She was married to Ronald Charles Coulman for 27 years until their amicable divorce in 1983. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to Lawrence Underwood and his wife Mary Francis Boyle, Mary was their youngest child. Her two older sisters, Joan Anthenien and Janet Seamount, predeceased her. Mary shared close relationships with their many children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a lasting community of friends that enriched her life. Mary lived her early years in the small town of Adolf, Minnesota before moving to Berkeley where she attended Presentation High School in St. Joseph's Parish. She enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley and Contra Costa College, graduating with her Registered Nurse Degree. Her nursing career began in the emergency room at Brookside Hospital in Richmond. There she learned that the emotional health of her trauma patients was as important as their physical health. After joyfully raising her children, she returned to Sonoma State University for her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Mary continued her education at the University of California, San Francisco, earning a Master of Science in Nursing with a specialty in Mental Health. She graduated from UCSF the same year her daughter graduated from medical school. Living near Berkeley during the 1960's instilled in Mary a keen sense of social justice that she nurtured in her children and wove into her career as a psychiatric nurse. She worked at San Mateo County, First Hospital of Vallejo, Kaiser Walnut Creek and juvenile hall. Mary was passionate about the field of Mental Health, believing always in the resilience of the human spirit. Even when circumstances were dire, she steadfastly guided her patients toward a better quality of life. Inspired by Maya Angelou's powerful testament to individual strength, she adopted And Still I Rise as an anthem of hope for those struggling with mental disabilities. "Leaving behind nights of terror and fear/ I rise. Into a daybreak that's wondrously clear/ I rise." With friends, Mary traveled the world to Europe, Mexico, Alaska, Thailand, Egypt, Africa, and even sailed on a small craft to Australia. At the time of her death, she was planning to teach English to school children in India. Mary greatly admired and longed to join Dr. Tom Dooley and other medical missionaries who brought first world care to third world countries. She often reminisced about her exotic, sometimes perilous, adventures. Artistic and creative, Mary played piano, painted with oils, designed stained glass and jewelry, studied advanced photography and carved tables out of redwood trees. In recent years, she enjoyed simple things, cycling with friends, reading on the deck, swimming and kayaking in the lagoon. Her children and grandchildren were the center of her life, and she treasured family gatherings by the water on Bel Marin Keys. Mary lived until the end of her life in the home she loved. A celebration of Mary's life will take place at Unity in Marin, 600 Palm Drive in Novato, March 2, at 1:00 pm. All are welcome.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 24, 2019