MaryAnn Richardson Kassenbrock Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family August 1, 2019, at the age of 91. Born May 24, 1928 in Berkeley, California to William and Kathryn (nee Stablein) Richardson, MaryAnn attended Berkeley High School and the University of California at Berkeley, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, using it to become accredited as a Medical Technician, working in hospitals and later for the County of Marin Department of Public Health. Berkeley is also where she met John Kassenbrock, whom she married in 1949 and with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage before John's passing in 2009. MaryAnn came from a musical family and loved to perform. Her father Charles was a trumpeter of considerable renown during the big band era. MaryAnn studied piano and became a featured soloist with the Oakland Youth Symphony Orchestra and accompanied many soloists. She passed her love of music to her six children and to her children's children. She served for 25 years as organist for Our Lady of Loretto Church in Novato, where she settled with her family in 1964 and lived until her death. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband John, son Michael, and grandson Travis. She is survived by her sister, Sue McCaffrey, sons Ken (and Pat in Ft. Collins, CO), Mark (and Emily in Carmichael, CA), Don (and Susan in Phoenix, AZ), and Jim (and Sherry in Oakland, CA) daughter Kathy (and Bob Koford, in Vallejo, CA) and daughter-in-law Annie (nee Sorensen, in Phoenix, AZ), nephews Skip and Jim Masters, niece Kim Masters Vickery, and fourteen grandchildren. At MaryAnn's request, there will be a private ceremony to scatter her ashes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Hospice by the Bay, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, or , some of the many charitable organizations that were important to MaryAnn.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019