Matt Stoich Longtime Larkspur resident and owner of Stoich Designs passed away January 22, 2020 with his family by his side. Matt was born in Redding, CA and raised in Burney, CA where he learned to enjoy the beauty of California. He was the son of the late Jeanne Taft Haynes and Robert John Stoich. He is survived by his children Addie and Sam Stoich, ex-wife and friend Linda Bullard, sister Cecelia Spindler (David) and brother Steve Stoich (Ramona). Preceded in death by his sisters Tracy Haynes and Casey Sweetwood. Matt moved to Larkspur in 1990 and opened his beloved Custom Upholstery Shop, Stoich Designs. He was a talented and passionate furniture maker. No detail was too small to be overlooked by Matt. He took immense pride in his work. Over the years he gained the tremendous respect and friendship of his many clients and employees, they too will miss Matt dearly. Memorial contributions may be made to Rotaplast International, SF. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 26, 2020