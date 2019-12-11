|
Matthew Allen Winfrey Matthew Allen Winfrey, beloved son and father, died on October 24, 2019, at his home in Cabo San Lucas. Born on February 3, 1966, he was raised in Mill Valley and spent a career working on the pipeline in Alaska before later settling in Baja California. Bighearted and generous, Matthew was blessed with devoted friends, especially Angie, Darrel, Roger, Joe, and Josh. Matthew was pre-deceased by his father, Ray Allen Winfrey, in October, 1971. He is survived by his son, Matthew Allen Winfrey, Jr., his daughters, Erica and Samantha, his beloved mother, Jennifer MacCready, his step-father Gerald Freedman, two brothers Jonathan and Alexander and many aunts and cousins in the United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa. A memorial service for Matthew will be held at The Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, Mill Valley, on Sunday, December 22nd, at 4 pm. Donations can be made in Matthew's name to the Church of Our Saviour, Mill Valley, and to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019