Matthew "Yeddie" Corral Matthew ("Yeddie") Corral, age 33, was born on December 28, 1985. He lived in Novato most of his life, attending San Ramon, Sinaloa and SMHS (2004 grad). He graduated from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. Matt was a welder in Novato for several years before moving, in 2015, to Taos and Santa Fe, NM, where he worked at Taos Valley Ski Resort, worked in radon remediation, and worked as a ranch hand on an Arabian horse ranch. On July 20, 2019 his life was cut short when he was shot and killed by an unknown assailant while out with friends near the Santa Fe Plaza. Matt loved playing football for 10-plus years as he was growing up. Most recently he loved Reggae music (Reggae on the River, Unity Festivals), playing horseshoes, fishing, hiking, camping, rock climbing and yoga. A couple weeks before his death Matt completed a 10-day white tantric yoga retreat. Matt was a champion of the underdog and could quite often be found defending or helping someone in need. He loved fiercely and was a loyal friend. He gave the best hugs and protected his sister Jessi above all else. Matt simply loved people. He will be terribly missed. Matt is survived by his parents Ed and Karen Corral; his sister Jessi Corral (fiance Mark); his grandparents Len and Shirley Genetin (Novato); and Col. and Genie Corral (Danville); and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of sadness, Matt would like you to throw some horseshoes, go fishing, love each other, and go help someone less fortunate than you. And, when you think of Matt, look to the sky, smile and say "Happy Monday (or Tuesday, etc.) Matt." A Celebration of Matt's Life will be held on Sunday, September 8th, at 12:30 p.m., at the home of his parents: 1141 Simmons Lane, Novato. Please wear something colorful and bring a dish to share. While flowers are appreciated, please consider instead making a donation to in Matt's name.
