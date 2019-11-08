|
Maureen Anne McCarthy Maureen Anne McCarthy of Southold, NY, and San Francisco, CA, passed away unexpectedly in Mexico August 26, 2019 while with friends. She was born to Mona Rose Fitzpatrick and Robert Joseph McCarthy July 16, 1949. She had a varied and extensive work and personal history caring for others in need. From traveling as a cruise ship nurse to caring for those incarcerated in the NY and CA State and County Jail systems. After retiring she volunteered her time to many non-profits and those in need, especially her mother. Above all else, Maureen was a kind, compassionate person with a sweet and sensitive soul. She touched the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, November 10th aboard the vessel Blue Runner, departing 350 Harbor Drive, Sausalito, slip 115 at 11:30 a.m., with a reception to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Spinnakers in Sausalito. All are welcome to join either or both celebrations. Donations may be made in Maureen's name to the Humane Society. For more Info, call Mona, 772-766- 0612.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 8, 2019