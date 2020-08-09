Melinda Wallace Melinda Ann Wallace passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 in Chico, California at the age of 70. Melinda entered Butte Home Hospice care the week prior, supported by her sister, Jennifer Wallace, nephew, Cameron Harry, and family friend, Michele Anderson. Melinda was wonderfully cared for by the staff at Arbor Post Acute in Chico. Melinda was born on January 25, 1950 at Marin General Hospital in Larkspur, CA. She was the middle child of five Wallace children, and she considered herself "the wild child" of the family. Her parents, Joseph and Bette Wallace, built two homes in Belvedere, lived in Ross, and finally settled in Corte Madera in 1964. Melinda attended Reed School in Tiburon, Ross School, and graduated from Redwood High School in 1968. She loved to share with people that she and Robin Williams had gone to high school together. Sadly they would both be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease later in life. Melinda was a happy, energetic child who loved to dance and preform dramas for the family. She had a strong connection to animals and had many rescue pets in her life. Melinda was a talented artist, following in the footsteps of her father and older sister, Pam (Wallace) Ohlsen. Her oil paintings were recognized at The Marin Art and Garden Fairs. Her nephew, Cameron Harry, also an artist, shared a beautiful bond with Melinda during the last three years over their love for art. After high school, Melinda went to work for a shipping company in San Francisco. Soon after, she married Doug Wahl, and they had an adorable red-haired daughter, Susan Elizabeth. Melinda adored being a mother and devoted herself to Susan's care and many special needs. She became a strong advocate for parents caring for children with disabilities in Marin. Unfortunately, budget cuts were taking away needed money for therapy for children like Susan. Sadly, Susan passed away at the age of 12, leaving Melinda and her family heartbroken. Melinda continued to be an advocate for people with special needs. She went to work for Kaiser Hospital as a unit clerk, and was there 15 years. At the end of that period she entered a recovery program to help heal the alcohol addiction she struggled with after the loss of her daughter. She was very proud of her recovery, which she maintained to this day. Her next hometown became Point Reyes, CA. She loved the rural setting, friendly locals and funky downtown Main Street culture. She continued to paint with her sister Pam as they traveled the West Marin hills looking for landscapes. After the loss of Pam in 2016, Melinda went to live at The McIsaac Ranch, and she was cared for by her dear friend, Rhea McIsaac. Melinda's Parkinson's disease made independent living impossible, but she loved being a part of the family and ranch activities there. After two years, she moved to Chico to be closer to her sister, Jennifer. She lived at Panama House and Townsend House Assisted Living facilities. Melinda had worked at the Chico News and Review for a short time in the late 70s and was familiar with Chico. She loved Bidwell Park and sitting along the creek with her sister. In late 2019, Melinda's younger brother, Kirk Wallace, passed suddenly, which was another hard loss for her and the Wallace Family. She adored her little brother, and experienced a sharp decline in health after that. Melinda was moved to Arbor Post Acute in February 2020. The Covid lockdown made it hard for her family to see her, other than waving through the window. Her nephews painted the windows to her room with words of love on Mother's day, and this brought her great joy. The last two weeks of her life, her family was able (with proper PPE) to see her up close. It was an especially beautiful and sacred time for Jennifer and Melinda, and she was cared for beautifully by Butte Hospice and staff at APA. Melinda is survived by her sister, Jennifer Wallace of Chico; brother, Joel Wallace of Eagle River, Alaska; brother-in-law, Bob Fulton; and sisters-in-law, Padi Wallace and Tricia Wallace. She also has an extended family of several nephews and nieces that she absolutely adored: Marisa Shaff, Chris Ohlsen, Stephen Wallace, Brendon and Cameron Harry, and Taylor Manna. The family will spread her ashes in West Marin. Any donations can be made in Melinda's honor to the ASPCA to help animal rescue efforts. The family is so grateful to the health care providers and a multitude of friends who offered support during this challenging time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store