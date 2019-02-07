|
Merrill Walter Mazza Feb. 25, 1936 Feb. 01, 2019 On February 1st our beloved Merrill, our cool cat with nine lives passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Merrill Walter Mazza was a proud son of San Rafael where he grew up and attended San Rafael High. He worked many years with his father Walter and uncle Jake at Mazza Brothers Painting. Then he opened Mazza Fuller Paints and continued with a successful business until the bigger world called to him. After spending eight of his nine lives traveling, exploring and living life on his own terms he returned to his hometown and his first love from high school, Barbara (Thompson) Sparrow. They have been inseparable ever since. Merrill enjoyed spending time golfing with his dear friends from SIRS and Tam Golf, playing twice a week until his declining health stopped him. But it didn't stop his spending time with family and friends. Not to mention his special and unique birthday song phone calls that were a highlight for many of us. He was the soul of our family, a gifted storyteller, force of nature, the brightest light in every room and a generous man who lived life with his whole heart. We miss you already and forever. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the wonderful people at Hospice by the Bay. Our celebration of Merrill's unique life will be held on March 16th 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Jason's Restaurant in Greenbrae.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019