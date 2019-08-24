|
|
Michael Angelo Mannheimer June 18, 1962 - July 10, 2019 Michael Angelo, one of Marin's true "free spirits," had a cardiac arrest on July 10th in Peri Park, Fairfax, his hometown. He is predeceased by his brother, Richard Jr.; survived by his mother, Shirlee Newman (Hal); dad, Richard Sr.; sister, Lisa Miller (Michael); and his adoring niece, Leila. Mike went from early years in Greenbrae, to San Rafael, playing in Little League with his brother, to a bigger league. After years in Drama Kids of SRHS; Belrose Improv; Ready-or-Not-Players; film, photographic/video explorations (KID T.V., and award-winning videos on Marin's CABL Channel), to becoming the tremendously respected and regarded, "Friend of Marin Musicians and Performing Artists," nightly filming, editing and posting artistic visual arrangements with unique dimension, scope and style, in local venues, as west Marin's Social Media Manager. In recent years, Mike enjoyed landscape gardening; working in the schools with SPED (autistic) children, and returning to Indian Valley College to add to his repertoire of tech skills. Our family is missing our greatly loved stand-up comic; computer genius; film critic; master gardener; party chef; photographer/ videographer; visionary and best friend with a kind, loving, gentle soul. Michael touched us all, a shining light of love in our hearts, forever. Thank you, Mike, for making our world a happier, more light-hearted place to be. A "Celebration of Michael Angelo's Life" will be held on Sunday September 15th, starting in Peri Park, Fairfax at 4:00 p.m., moving second-line-style to 19 Broadway, where his favorite musicians will play until close. Everyone is welcome. Donations to the musicians will be greatly appreciated. In lieu of charitable contributions, the family is requesting that each attendee create (and bring) an 8 1/2" x 11" Memory Page, of the Michael Angelo you know and love, for a "Family Album of Memoirs."
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 24, 2019