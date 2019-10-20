|
Michael C. Attinger Age 76, Michael Attinger who was a resident of San Rafael, CA died suddenly on September 21, 2019 at Marin General Hospital. Michael was born February 22, 1943 in Chico, CA. Michael was the oldest son of Jane and William Attinger. Sometime after high school and attendance at Chico State, Michael moved to San Francisco, where he played piano and later electric base guitar in a rock band in the 60's. Music was a lifelong passion of Michael's and he most recently played in a band named "The Good Old Boys," performing in Marin and Sonoma counties. Michael was a master carpenter and wood worker, building and remodeling homes in Carmel, Marin County and as far away as Orange County. His craft produced works of art, not the least of which were beautiful glass etchings. Michael also enjoyed cross word puzzles. He had a special interest in airplanes and trains. His sense of humor was keen. Michael is survived by his partner of 37 years, Anne Koons of San Rafael and their dog, Frankie; his brother Richard of Chico, and Richard's wife Terri, his nephew Caleb Attinger of Chico; his daughter Rachelle McDonald of Grass Valley, his grandson Zackery Nevotti of Grass Valley. He was a wonderful partner, son, brother, father and grandfather, and a really good friend to many. He will be missed by all. Michael's favorite book was "Three Magic Words," by U.S. Andersen. From chapter 8 on Love, there is a favorite quote of Michael's: "No gate too strait, no journey too far When the path is lit by the gleam Of the radiant rays of the guiding star Of love, the law that's supreme."
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 20, 2019