Michael E. Fewer 1943 - 2019 Michael E. Fewer, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with his wife and son at his side. Michael was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in February of 1943, to Walter and Lucille Fewer. Due to his family's work, Michael grew up in a number of states, and attended schools in California, Arizona, and Minnesota. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1961 and continued his education at the University of Saint Thomas and the University of Minnesota. Michael met his wife, Barbara, in Minneapolis in May of 1965, and they wed in April of 1967. Michael's career in regional sales and management in the medical field spanned 50 years, and entailed many relocations, before he finally settled in Novato, California. He enjoyed leading teams which provided care and service to patients and clients, nationally and abroad. Michael was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, and served in a variety of roles, including on steering and stewardship committees, but he was most visible, weekly, as the church's head usher for 26 years. While Michael traveled extensively for work, he always sought out and noted unique places which he shared and enjoyed with his family. Michael had an engaging nature, a great interest in people, and a desire to converse and connect. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara, and his son, Brandon, and was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lucille, and his sisters, Betty Rentschler and Virginia McFarland. A celebration of Michael's life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 pm, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1180 Lynwood, Drive in Novato, California, with a reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019