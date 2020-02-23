|
Michael Jeffrey Grutman With profound sadness we announce the passing of Michael Jeffrey Grutman at UCD Medical Center on February 13th, 2020. He left us peacefully in his 72nd year of life. He is survived by his mother Shirley Lipman and his beloved wife Barbara. He was a much loved father to Matthew and Lauren (Kevin), a cherished grandfather to Emily and Elizabeth, dear brother to Andy (Anita), Kerry (Mari) and sisters-in-law Kathie, Sandra (David), Donna (Joe), uncle to Zachary, Ethan and Kaylen. Michael grew up in Oakland and attended Skyline High School where he played on the varsity football team as a guard. He continued his passion for football at Santa Rosa Junior College and was selected all-conference. He finished college at San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Arts Sociology degree. He made lifetime friends with his ATO fraternity brothers. The family would like to thank the health care professionals from UCD Medical Center for their support and invaluable care. Scattering of ashes was held on February 20th. Donations may be made in Michael's name to the Firefighters Burn Institute at www.ffburn.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020