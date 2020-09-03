1/1
Michael Karavolos Michael Karavolos passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Michael was born on August 7, 1930 in Chios, Greece, and he was the son of Nicholas and Koula Karavolos and loving brother to Costa, Steve and George. Michael emigrated from Greece to the United States when he was a young child to lead a better life for him and his family. Michael had a successful career in the transportation industry. Through his career, he was able to travel all around the world several times. Michael will lovingly be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, gentle soul, kindness, singing skills, and making delicious soup for his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Makayla, Tristyn and Taryn. Michael is survived by his two children, Stella and Karry; and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dimitra, and his son, Nick. Michael had an incredible life and led the American Dream.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

