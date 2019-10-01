|
Michael Mery Died September 28 at his home in Point Reyes Station, surrounded by family. He was 80. Michael's main interest was the local West Marin community and how to keep it vital. He was in on the ground floor, organizing, raising funds, and advocating for the West Marin Clinic, the Tomales Bay Watershed Council, and the EAH affordable housing project. He worked tirelessly with the Giacomini family, EAH, county government, and the Pt. Reyes Village Association to make the EAH project a reality. The first chairperson of the Watershed Council, Michael served on the executive committee for twelve years and lectured on the council's achievements on the East Coast and Europe. For his work for the clinic, working with Dr. Mac Holliday to affiliate both Point Reyes Clinics with Kaiser Permanente, and for being a board member of the clinic, he received the Northern California Nonprofit Board Member of the Year Award in 1993. He was on the board of the Dance Palace, raised funds, and pounded nails and sawed wood as one of the volunteer carpenters. He was an Inverness volunteer fireman and on the board of the Inverness Association and the Jack Mason Museum Committee. He was a longtime member of the Pt. Reyes Village Association, was active in formulating the current community plan, and on the group's design review committee. In his 70's, Michael was an organizer for the West Marin Fund, and was particularly interested in local teenagers' raising money for the community's benefit. Michael's grandfather and uncle ran the Inverness Store, across the street from the present store--Michael grew up under their benign influence. His parents Larry and Megan, were successive Inverness postmasters from 1936 to 1972. He attended West Marin schools, Tomales High School and Drake, before heading out of town for his undergraduate and graduate degrees. He married his first wife, Barbara, in the 1960's, and their son Trevor was born in 1964. Both predeceased Michael. Michael taught at Syracuse University and the University of Virginia before returning home in the mid-1970's, where he became a carpenter. In 1983 he married Connie and began his long involvement in community affairs, from which we have all benefited. He was close to his stepchildren, Tom, Maria, Phil, and Chris Warton. If you sat with Michael in a public place, he seemed to know everyone and relate to them on a personal level----he also knew their history, and their family's history. Michael is survived by his wife of 35 years, Connie, sister Megan Mery (Tom Ryan), daughter-in-law Joelle Mery, step-daughter Maria Bennett (Patrick), step-sons Tom Warton, Phil Warton, and Chris Warton (Maria), and beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial celebration of Michael's life will be announced in the Point Reyes Light.
