Michael Nelson Morena

Michael Nelson Morena Obituary
Michael Nelson Morena Michael Nelson Morena, 67, San Francisco native, son of Steven and Marie Morena (deceased), died peacefully June 18, 2019. Michael resided in Marin, Santa Rosa, Nashville, Tennessee, Mariposa, Petaluma and Sacramento. Michael loved animals, horseback riding, cars and motorcycles. He was an avid racecar fan, but music was his passion. Michael is survived by many Morena, Owen and Chiasson Family members. Donations may be made to any animal shelter in Michael's name. In lieu of a formal service we ask that each of you celebrate Michael's life in your own way.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 7, 2019
