|
|
Michael Patrick Maloney Suddenly passed away on November 19, 2019, in Marin CA at the young age of 39. Michael attended Marin Catholic High School then UCLA for his BA and went on to receive his MFA in Writing for Screen and Television at USC. Michael is survived by his mother Eileen Maloney Swink, his other dad Dave Swink, brother Colin Swink and his large extended family. His father Jim Rahrick passed in August of 2019. For more info. please visit: https://everloved.com/life- of/michael-maloney/
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 19, 2019