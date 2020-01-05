|
Michael Paul Figour Passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with cancer. He died peacefully in his bed at home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Mike was born in January 1939 in San Francisco, California to Paul and Dorothy Figour, they and Mike's older brother Pete preceded him in passing. He spent his early childhood in San Francisco but his family moved to Tiburon when he was in grammar school. There attended Reed School and he graduated from Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley in 1957 where he was an honor roll student and a backstroker for the swim team that won the Northern California Section Championship. After 2 years at Willamette University in Oregon, he enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley where he earned a BA in Architecture in 1964. Mike had a successful career as an architect. He worked for several years for McGraw Hill and then accepted a job with Peter Culley and Associates in San Francisco where he participated in a wide range of design and engineering projects, largely on older homes. He also served on the Tiburon Planning Commission for many years. Sailing was always part of Mike's life. He started sailing on his parents' boat, Maggie, when has was a just a toddler. By the time he was in high school he was racing a Zephyr, Jazzy and then an International 110 class sloop, Ho Hum. He and participated in the 110 world championships in Marble Head, Mass, San Diego and Richmond, Ca. He also became a sought-after crew for world class ocean racing yachts. He competed in many races including to Hawaii, Tahiti, Mazatl n, Acapulco and Bermuda. He sailed on world famous boats including Ondine, Kialoa and Rascal. He has an impressive collection of trophies that include first over all in the Los Angeles to Tahiti race and two First in Class for the Race from Los Angeles to Hawaii. Mike also crewed on some of the most successful sailing yachts on San Francisco Bay. These include Yucca, Debit, and Shenanigans. Mike joined St. Francis Yacht Club in 1961. He remained a member until his death. In 1964, Mike helped to sail Rascal from Mazatl n (where he finished a race) to Puerto Vallarta where the owner, Bill Wilson and his family had a beautiful villa. There he met Lowe Wilson and her children, Vann and Casey. They fell in love and were married in 1965 just as Mike was starting Naval Officers Training School. Mike and Lowe and their Children lived in Crane, Indiana, Martinez, Calif., and then settled in Tiburon, CA. There they lived in the house in which he grew-up until he retired. After retirement, they returned to Puerto Vallarta where their romance began. We lost Lowe, but Mike is survived by Vann and Casey, her husband Mark Troughton and his grandchildren, Austin and Colette. Everyone loved Mike. He was a loving friend, husband, and father. He and Lowe both really loved all people and were the most loyal, kind, generous and loving friends imaginable. Mike had a unique, quick wit and was a terrific storyteller. He had a rich and exciting life and a great memory so he could spin yarns and tell true stories that captured the attention of all. Some of these stories have been captured in a recently published book. The stories inevitably have some comic aspect that he exploited to make every one laugh. Mike showed us all the beauty of a life fully lived. He will be missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020