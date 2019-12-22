Home

Michael Robak Michael Robak died suddenly December 11, while skiing with his wife Dottie. Michael's professional years were spent in juvenile probation for Contra Costa, Solano and Marin counties until his retirement in 2005. Born May 27, 1949 in Richmond, CA to Ruth and Joe Robak, Michael was predeceased by both parents and his brother, Bill. Michael's memorial service will be held Saturday December 28, 2:30 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church (707) 253-1411. Memorial contributions may be made to Napa Methodist Church, in support of the Sierra Service Project.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
