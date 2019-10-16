|
Michael Scott Ferrero (aka Bones) Died on September 24th in an auto accident outside of Willits. Mike was born on July 10th, 1961. He grew up in Fairfax, and spent many years in the construction industry in the bay area. For the past 15 years he had been living at his home in Redwood Valley, and working in that area. Everyone who came in contact with Mike experienced his caring and loving nature. He was one of the good guys, and will be missed by many. Mike has now joined his parents; Joe Ferrero, and Joyce Childress, as well as other family members and close friends who passed before him. Mike is survived by his brother, Ed Ferrero and Cheryl Wall, his two nephews Ed Jr. and Phil Ferrero, as well as Heather Ferrero, Jim, Linda and George Asbury, Gloria Ferrero, Ron Childress, and many loving cousins and friends. There will be a memorial at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 23rd at Deer Park Villa, located at 367 Bolinas Road in Fairfax. Family and friends are invited.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 16, 2019