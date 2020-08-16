Michael (Mike) Thomas Irvine Michael (Mike) Thomas Irvine passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1968 in San Francisco at St. Mary's Hospital. The Irvine family moved to Novato in 1975. Mike attended San Ramon Elementary school, Sinaloa Middle School, San Marin High School, and graduated from Sacramento State University. Mike was a stellar athlete in Little League, POP Warner football, and CYO basketball. He later went on to play football and baseball in high school. He was all league in football and baseball. Mike received a letter from the Philadelphia Phillies to attend a summer training camp between his junior and senior year in high school. He decided not to play sports in college, Mike said he just needed a rest from sports for awhile. On August 28, 2004, Mike married the love of his life, Kerry Ann Brossier, and they lived in Petaluma, CA. They went on to have two children, Ben (14) and Avery (11). Mike was a devoted husband and father. Nothing was more important to him than his family. Although not nearly enough, they had many wonderful years together. Mike enjoyed watching Ben play football and his daughter Avery cheerlead. During summer vacations they would spend time at their family home in Cazadero, playing games and relaxing with grandparents and his sister Kristine's family. One of Mike's favorite vacations was an Alaska trip he took with his son Ben, his father Tom, his brother-in-law Eric, and nephews Connor and Collin. They stayed in a remote fishing cabin for a week, catching halibut and salmon. Mike was known for his compassionate and friendly nature, being kind and courteous to every person he encountered. He made friends wherever he went, and left a mark in the hearts of everyone lucky enough to have had him in their life. While the world is a little less bright without him, we are forever touched and grateful for our time together. Survived by his wife, Kerry; his son Ben and daughter Avery; his parents Tom and Arlene Irvine; his sister Kristine (Eric) McGarty; nephews Connor and Collin; niece Cassie; great-aunt Sister Marion Irvine; uncle Jack (Peggy) Irvine; aunts Marilou (Gary) Mazotti; and Donna (Tim) Trenkwalder; and numerous cousins; father and mother-in-law Paul and Sheila Brossier; brother-in-law Mike (Francine) Brossier; nephews Henry and Evan; niece Estee; sister-in-law Allison (Brandon) Serrano; and nephews Will and Oliver. Due to the COVID-19 virus, in order to keep all family and friends safe, a private service was held. The family hopes to gather family and friends to celebrate Mike's life in the future.



