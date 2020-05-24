Michael Victor Fasano April 4, 1946 April 22, 2020 Michael Victor Fasano passed away at his home in Novato surrounded by his loving family (wife Kimberly Fasano, daughter Alaina Fasano Cantor, son-in-law Ian Cantor, son Dylan Cardiff, daughter-in-law Heather Ashcroft, and daughter Regina Cardiff). Michael was a unique, intelligent, complex individual, with a love of life. He never gave up during all the health challenges he faced over the last 20 years. He is dearly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him, remaining in our hearts and thoughts. His most treasured role was of Grandfather, "Papa," to his grandchildren whom he loved so much: Malaya Gabrielle Cantor, Nalani Lourdes Cantor, Zoe Jane Cardiff, Logan Garner Cardiff and Dante Vincente Fasano. Due to gathering limitations, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date, where his self-written 2 1/2 page obituary ("What time is it Michael") will be read by family, as well as letters of remembrances from friends. A notification will be provided for all who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to: Hospice by the Bay, 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur, CA 94939, or to your favorite charity. This is an excerpt from his self written Obituary: I will sincerely miss seeing my grandchildren growing up and not being able to experience their successes, loves, mistakes and marriages as well as seeing their kids being born, but I am so very happy with all of the loving moments that I have had in my life and to have been able to share my love with my Family. I would be remiss if I did not mention I would have never made it this far without the extraordinary help of doctors Sue Yom, Sujoya Dey, J. Timothy Murphy, Mark Wexman, Darya Soto, Joseph Poen, Alex Metzger (and staff) and for the caregivers at Hospice by the Bay especially Claire Thuesen for her support, her kindness and her compassion shown to myself and family during my last month. A scout is trustworthy, loving, loyal, helpful, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent, along with being truthful. In addition to forever looking out over and protecting my Family I will endeavor to influence the love and understanding that we all need to hold dear.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 24, 2020.