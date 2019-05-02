|
Michele Ann Hamilton Passed away peacefully at her home on April 15th. Her long battle with cancer finally came to an end on that day. She was surrounded by loved ones. Michele "Missy" was born at Marin General hospital January 2nd, 1958 to Kenneth and Frances Homen. She had lived in Marin county her whole life. Michele grew up in Tam Valley and spent her youth riding and showing horses from the stables on Tennessee Valley road. Michele maintained her love of horses as well as dogs through her life. She loved the outdoors, her garden, reading and music. She loved her friends. She loved rooting for the Giants and booing the Dodgers. Michele will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother Fran Homen, sister Christine Moore and family, brother Mark Homen and family, son Marshall Hamilton, uncle Colin Thurlow and Loving Husband Christian Fricke. A private celebration of life will be held at the Mill Valley Golf Clubhouse on Friday May 10th.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 2 to May 5, 2019