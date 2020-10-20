Michele "Mike" Gargiulo It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our devoted and loving father; a friend to all whose lives he touched. Michele was the youngest of six children born to Rocco and Angela (Miccio) Gargiulo on February 2, 1938 in Sorrento, Italy. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Luisa "Gina" Gargiulo, and four of his sisters. Michele, cherished father of Rocco (Angela) and Angela (Greg) Hadsell; devoted Nonno of Michael, Robert, and Anthony; loving brother to Ergomina Gargiulo; and brother-in-law of Maria Aversa. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and his extended family in Marin and in Italy. He was a resident of Mill Valley since immigrating to the U.S. in 1970. He spent almost 50 years as head chef at La Ginestra Restaurant in Mill Valley, where fellow employees and customers became a second family. Michele found pleasure in cooking for family and friends, spending time in his garden, and sharing his passion for the Italian culture. His strong faith, unconditional love, and loyalty to his family will never be forgotten. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel St. Vincent de Paul Society, 3 Oakdale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941.



