E. Michele Molinelli-Ruberto E. Michele Molinelli-Ruberto passed away on October 20th, 2019 at UCSF after a long battle with lung cancer. Michele was 57. She was born in Dallas to Betty and Leon (Mo) Molinelli. The family settled in Novato when Mo became an Air Force pilot stationed at Hamilton. Michele attended school at Pleasant Valley, San Ramon, and San Marin High School. She earned a bachelor's in business from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho. After college, she joined McDonnell-Douglas in Long Beach, CA as part of the business management team for the T-45 Trainer and C-17 Cargo jet for the Airforce. Michele managed many of the sub-contractors for these airplanes. She met her husband, John Ruberto, while in Long Beach. They married in 1993. Michele and John moved to Sunnyvale, CA in 1993 and Michele became the business manager for the wind-tunnel operations at NASA Ames Research Center. While working there, she gave birth to twin daughters Cristan and Kathryn. Michele loved the role of being a "twin mom" and became a full time mother, and the family moved back to Novato in 1999. She was an active volunteer at the schools, most notably at Pleasant Valley. She created a vegetable garden there and taught the kids how to grow, then eat the vegetables. She also tutored many kids who needed a little extra help with math. Michele spent many summers at the family cabin in Island Park, Idaho, where she shared her joy of nature and fly-fishing with friends and family. Michele is survived by her husband John Ruberto, daughters Cristan and Kathryn, her sister Nikki, and nieces Liana and Vivi. A memorial service will be held at All Saints Luthern Church in Novato on November 9th, 2019, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Michele's name to Yellowstone Forever foundation. Information is available here: www.gofundme.com/f/micheleruberto
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 6, 2019