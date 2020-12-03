1/1
Reverend Father Michele Raimondi
1926 - 2020

Reverend Father Michele Raimondi Passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 24, at his home in Petaluma. He was 94 years of age. Father Raimondi was born June 22, 1926 in Verbicaro, Cosenza, Italy and joined a seminary preparatory school at age 11 in Amelia, Italy. He then attended the seminary for eight years in St. Francis' hometown of Assisi, where he earned his degree in philosophical theology. He comes from a long line of Catholic priests; in 1950 the bishop who ordained him was his paternal uncle and his maternal uncle served as the pastor of the family's hometown parish for 58 years. Following ordination, Father Raimondi taught at an Italian seminary, public school, and college before leaving for Rome to prepare for his life as a priest. Before coming to the San Francisco Bay Area, Father Raimondi helped shepherd 60,000 parishioners in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. He was incardinated into the Archdiocese of San Francisco in 1970, serving in parishes throughout the diocese until his retirement in 1993. After retirement, he remained active celebrating mass at local churches and delivering communion and prayers to the sick at nursing homes and care centers in Sonoma and Marin Counties. He was known as a kind, sweet and gentle man with eternal optimism. He would say, "Always remember to love God, love yourself, love your neighbor and never, never lose the smile on your face. I have enjoyed myself every minute. The secret is to be positive and always spread the good news." Father Raimondi will be deeply missed by relatives in Italy and the United States, and by the many people whose lives he touched through his ministry as a priest. A private funeral mass for Father Raimondi was celebrated by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileoni Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Church of St. Raphael in San Rafael, California. Private entombment, Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, San Rafael. Funeral arrangements under the direction of: Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma, California. 707-789-9000

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 3, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
December 2, 2020
Dear Father Mike you were a gift from God to our family. You always had a smile on your face. God bless you. Say hi to My mom and dad. They will be happy to see you.
Sharon Ghilardi-Udovich
Friend
December 2, 2020
Father Michele was a very kind man as I was fortunate enough to see him perform mass over the years throughout the diocese. He had the gift for not only spreading the word of God, but was down to earth and made you feel very special.

God Bless you Father Michele, I'm sure that you will have all of Heaven enjoying your presence.
Chuck
