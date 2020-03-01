|
Mike Grinsell September 24, 1942 - January 6, 2020 Michael Grinsell, 77, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on January 7th 2020. Mike was a San Francisco native, who ran track at Lincoln High School, and became an accomplished drummer with his band The Blue Diamonds and with the famed "King of Swing" Walt Tollsen and His Big Band, performing at prominent events throughout the Bay Area. He graduated from San Francisco State University and went on to a successful career in radio, including his time as Vice President/General Manager of Shamrock Broadcasting Station KABL. A voracious reader, who loved non-fiction books, Mike was also a captivating storyteller, who loved people, movies, music, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, the 49ERS, Diet Coke, arriving early, culinary adventures for breakfast and lunch, but most of all, he loved his family and his many dear friends. He always rooted for the underdog, always "showed up" to help his family and friends when needed, and always put others first when it mattered. He's preceded by daughter Jeanine, first wife Durelle, survived by his children Reed and Nicole, grandchildren Lia and Fisher, daughter-in-law Lizz and ex-wife Karol. Per Mike's wish, there will be no service, but please go to skymorials.com/skymorial/2929/mike-grinsell to share stories, memories or photos.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 1, 2020