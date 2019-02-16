|
Mike Petersen Passed away on 11/8/18 of acute leukemia. He was born on the 6th of August 1945 and spent his childhood in San Francisco. After graduating from St. Ignatius and Boston College, he became an active member of the Sausalito houseboat community and spent his working career supporting everyone's lifestyle through plumbing. But that was only a small part of who he was. A musical omnivore, his love of music embraced everything from Tibetan throat-singing to Phillip Glass, with jazz, classical, pop and modern music rounding out his interests. He belonged to many choral groups over the decades, including the San Francisco Chamber Singers, Slavyanka, Festival Consort, Marin Symphony Chorus, Cinnabar Theatre, and others, both local and farther away. One of the crowning choral experiences of his singing life was participating in the 15th International Choir Festival in Tallinn, Estonia. He loved hiking and climbed Half Dome in Yosemite several times. He taught several subjects at Marin Catholic over the years, including math and physics and coached wrestling there, too. He leaves behind his son Corey, brothers Chris, Graf, Kyle, and sister Mimi, along with a host of friends who greatly miss his hearty laugh and his impromptu bursts of song. He loved life. He was smart and funny, loyal and generous. An avid reader, he was a great conversationalist. He was philosophical in the face of death. While he was ill, he was grateful for each day. When he entered the 3 month reprieve he was given, he treasured the opportunity to sing and to work, which he said gave his life its savor. This was a radiant and blessed time for him. When the doctors gave him no hope, he gracefully acceded to his fate and passed two days later. Mostly, he loved being a part of community, and was active in several. He loved people and found most interesting and worthwhile. Special thanks to Jim Armington, his Scrabble buddy, Corey and Kathy Petersen, and Ron and Jill Young for their visits and support, along with the singing groups who came to join their voices with his while he was ill. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00am on February 23, at Westminster Presbyterian, located at 240 Tiburon Bl, Tiburon. Bring food, voices, and good cheer to help us celebrate a great man.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019