Millicent Carlene Magee April 19, 1942 - May 7, 2020 If you were a child in bucolic Marin County in the 1950's, your dog might have followed you on your walk to school everyday. Or not. It would have been entirely the dog's choice. He would have dropped you off and gone about his business as he so chose until it was time to meet you at the end of the school day and escort you home. If you were a young girl, you might have gone immediately to a friend's house in the neighborhood to listen to records and trade clothes for the next school day. You might have decided to pierce each other's ears by icing your earlobes, placing a potato behind them, and stabbing them with a needle that you sterilized with a match. You may have even done all this to attract the attention of a slightly older boy with slicked back hair and a rusty hot rod, someone to go cruisin' with on a Saturday night, if your parents would let you. Or even if they wouldn't. Millicent Mundt she went by Millie, and would later become Mille Magee did all those things. Born in 1942, she grew up in San Anselmo as the child, along with her older sister Diana, of two teachers: Carlos Mundt, a professor of Astronomy at San Francisco State University, and his wife Virginia, a grade school teacher with a Master's in Education from The University of California at Berkeley. Having teachers for parents meant a quiet house, which meant looking for excitement elsewhere. But having teachers for parents also meant entire summers spent at the family's rustic cabin at Fallen Leaf Lake, hiking, reading, or lazily floating across the lake hoping some nice person might pick them up in a boat and transport them back to shore. For the rest of her life, she would look back fondly at the quiet home life she remembered, and those lazy summers in the mountains. Home was a less quiet place after she married Bill Magee. Millie married Bill in 1964, not long after she finished her nursing degree at SF State and began working at Children's Hospital in San Francisco. They had been dating since she was 14. From the beginning, their home in Novato was a very social place, and she would recall often that she enjoyed it immensely. Together they had a large circle of friends, the parties were frequent, and they were frequently the hosts. The neighborhood they raised their family in was social as well, the product of a time when new families were filling up new houses as quickly as they could be built. Their children, Mike and Kelly, would later recall how common it was to come home on a Saturday afternoon to find an empty house, only to walk back out in the driveway and hear which house the neighborhood was gathered at that evening. There they knew they could walk into the neighbor's home as if it were their own, and would find their parents, and friends, and dinner. It was a special time. She would still get her quiet time at home when the kids were at school, unless it was bowling league that day. But when they got older she found other interests. She volunteered at the Marin Humane Society and worked as an assistant to an Optometrist. It wasn't quite nursing, her occupation when she got married, but it satisfied the same interest in medicine and helping people. Tennis was a regular activity in those days, sometimes with friends, sometimes with other couples, and often followed by a larger spontaneous gathering. Almost everything in those days seemed to be followed by a larger spontaneous gathering. That was life with Bill Magee. It was a life she would eventually need to retreat from. With her children grown and on with their own lives, she found a new occupation, in home health care servicing patients with oxygen equipment. She was good at it. She loved helping people, and served patients as far north as Calistoga and as far south as San Jose, and it was not unheard of to do both in the same day. She could do that all week and then hit an aerobics class on the weekend. She had so much energy at that time in her life. But nearing the end of the 1990's, her own mother's health began to fail, and the nurse and daughter in her became ever more embedded in her care. By the time of her mother's passing in 2000, the experience would leave her drained, and eventually unable to continue working. It was not long after that, however, before a new pastime emerged, one that buoyed her spirit like nothing ever before. Grandchildren. Abigail and Grace were born a week apart in 2004, and "Grammy", as she was now known, could not stop smiling. Before that time, she was famous for always being a half second behind the camera's flash, resulting in an endless string of hilariously awkward photographs. But from that week in 2004 on, Grammy could not take a bad picture, especially if she was holding those babies. Finn would follow two years later, with Lulu four years after that, and the smiles just would not stop. Millie Magee loved her four grandchildren with a passion that bordered on obsession. You could see it all over her house. You would have thought they lived there. When she wasn't entertaining the grandkids at Club Grammy, she spent a lot her time in those later years enjoying her quiet house, seemingly retreating into something akin what her childhood home may have been like. A voracious reader all her life, she devoured books of all kinds, from paperback romances to serious scientific studies and everything in between. Many would come to include books on prevention and treatment of cancer, which she did everything in her power to ward off, but which would eventually consume her. Many also included explorations of philosophy and religion, diverse studies on a wide range of beliefs around the meaning of this life on earth, and what it means to leave it. They were undoubtedly the source of the strength and fearlessness she displayed in the face of her impending death. In truth, the statement she would make over and over again in her final months and weeks was "I am just so lucky." Lucky to have lived her life in beautiful Marin County. Lucky to have lived that life surrounded by such wonderful and loving friends. And lucky to have her family with her up to the very end. She left this world so quietly, so peacefully. But for those that knew her, the ripple in the fabric of our lives was immense. It is still reverberating. She had been referred to more than once as a saint. But she would have laughed off the compliment. She did not see in herself the perfection that warranted such a lofty title. She just felt that people deserved respect, and kindness invariably paid dividends that anger never could. She saw the good in people, even when they couldn't see it in themselves. To treat each other with the same level of love and compassion that she treated all of us would be the highest honor we could pay to her passing. She will, to the very depths of our being, be missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store