Miranda Ruth Nelson
Miranda Ruth Nelson Miranda Ruth Nelson, 67, passed away on July 12, 2020, peacefully in her home in San Francisco from cancer. She was the third of four children born to Carlin Nelson (nee Anderson). She was preceded in death by her mother, Carlin, and her father, Joseph. She is survived by her three brothers in California; her daughter, Kristen Phillips (Sean Morris) and grand-daughters Elizabeth and Lydia Handy, all of Bentonville, Arkansas; and many wonderful friends who considered her to be their sister. Miranda left us with so many memories: of her scathing wit, her stories would have everyone crying with laughter; her incredible green thumb - she could perform CPR on the most desolate looking plant and bring it back to life; and amazing culinary creativity, like a food detective, she could disassemble any meal and reconstruct its ingredients, or make a meal out of seemingly nothing. She had many interests, which included enjoying reading, politics, language, cooking, gardening, nature, animals and birdwatching. More than anything, though, we are warmed by the memories of her dedication and love to her daughter, granddaughters, and her circle of girlfriends and their children; our bonus family. Her memory is a blessing and we will love her forever.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
