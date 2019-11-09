|
|
Miriam Lamson Burdick Miriam Ruth Lamson Burdick passed away on October 18, five days short of her 90th birthday in Sequim, WA. Born to Gordon Henry Lamson and Ruth Mary Varian Lamson in Newport Center, Vermont on October 23, 1929, the family lived briefly in VT, CT, VA, and SC and Atlanta before settling in the Atlanta suburb of Avondale Estates, where she grew up. There she began her lifelong love of the needle arts with her first quilt at the age of five, playing basketball and dancing in high school. She spent two years at U of G, ATL before attending NY School of Interior Design. Miriam married Alan Terrill Burdick in 1949, moved to California, and began raising a family. By the age of 30 she had six children. Miriam was a wiz in the kitchen and her magic filled anyone who entered her loving home. Her expertise in sewing served her in good stead with the kids creating, mending, and altering clothing. When she and Alan became engaged in little theater her dancing skills and sewing ability proved valuable with stage work and costuming. Later, while a member of the Marin Needle Arts Guild, Miriam did beautiful work known as "wearable art" as well as fabulous quilting. There was a quilt for every family member, extended family (dozens of people called her mom), and friends. Long a Servas member, she had occasion to host hundreds of visitors from all over the world. She was great with correspondence and kept up with many of those visitors over the years. Her communication skills proved invaluable in her career with The Institute of Noetic Science, where she worked as communication hub for decades. Miriam was also an avid reader, and never passed up a good game of Scrabble. Having Lived in Mill Valley for 62 years, she moved in with each of her children for various lengths of time. Miriam was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fredrick, husband Alan, and daughter Mary Eileen. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lucy (James) Duffie of Atlanta, GA; her children, Justy (Bob) Ragan of Columbia, CA, Stephen (Sandy) Burdick of Sequim, WA, Paula (Bryan Rodenberger) of Sequim, WA, David (Laura Brown) of Petaluma, CA, and Sarah (Alan Roy) of Kalispell, MT; along with 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be made to Habitat for Humanity or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019