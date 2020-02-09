Home

Modesto Roy Cano


1946 - 2020
Modesto Roy Cano July 4, 1946 - Jan. 28, 2020 The son of Maria and Manuel Cano, he was the youngest of six children, Trina, Mary Ann, David, Nellie and Margie. Roy is survived by his son, Dustin Diego Cano and Jessica; daughter, Ayiiia; son-in-law, Tom; and grandchildren Christopher, Cole and Alyssa Pasterski; and a loving, extended family. Roy was born in Calexico, CA and grew up in Imperial Beach, CA. He was a longtime resident of Sausalito, CA. He lived and worked as an accomplished shipwright and was a skilled sailor and carpenter. Roy loved boats, nature, art, and dancing. He was loved dearly and will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
