Monsie Wagner 1921 2019 Monsie Wagner passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019 after suffering a stroke the week before. In the last week of her life, she was surrounded by her son Eric K. Wagner, daughters Catherine F. Wagner and Sheila D. Wagner, as well as her daughter-in-law Loretta A. Gargan, grandchildren Eric Wagner Jr., Jeneane Wagner and Loriane Benjamin and great grandson Hayden Haviland. Monsie was born in Manila, Philippines on April 28, 1921. She was the last surviving sibling of her six brothers and sisters, Conrad, Tony, Miling, Dolores and Carmen Aguado. She was from the heroic generation that endured the Great Depression and survived the Japanese occupation of WWII. After the war, Monsie served as a stewardess for Philipine Airlines and then Northwest Airlines for which she was part of the crew on the inaugural flight to the Unites States. She met her husband Eric Wagner in Manila, both of them moved to San Francisco in the late 1940s to marry and start a family. They resided in San Francisco for several years and then moved to Kent Woodlands in Marin County in 1957 where they lived for over 40 years. Monsie moved to Smith Ranch Homes in 2003 and developed an amazing group of friends. She hosted Friday night dinners, taught Mahjong on Tuesdays and up until her death went to the gym three days a week. She lived her life well, always sharing in great meals, travels, and developed long lasting friendships. Monsie was deeply involved in raising her three children and grandchildren. She was a major force of inspiration in each of their lives. Friends are invited to Monsie Wagner's burial at Mount Tamalpais Cemetery at 2500 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael on Saturday, October 12th at 11:00am. A Celebration of Life will be held for Monsie at Smith Ranch Homes on Sunday, November 24th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. 500 Deer Valley Road, San Rafael, CA 94903. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019