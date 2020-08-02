Myra J. Wise February 17, 1937 - January 24, 2020 Myra Joseph Wise passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 in the company of her family and caregivers. She was a cherished mother, wife and grandmother, an accomplished and admired psychotherapist, and a treasured friend and colleague. Myra cared deeply about people and many causes. She built a successful professional life and strong family at a time when women faced tremendous barriers to having both. In her final years she experienced numerous health setbacks and lost her beloved husband, Burt. She remained gracious and loving to her children, grandchildren and friends to the end. Myra was born in Chicago on February 17, 1937, the second daughter of Irving and Hadassah "Zaz" (Delson) Joseph. When she was two, her beloved older sister Joan died, a tragedy that affected her deeply. Myra was raised in Highland Park, Illinois until she was 12, when the family moved to Los Angeles. There she discovered a lifelong love of the ocean. After graduating from University High School, Myra attended Radcliffe College, where she received her A.B. in Government in 1959. Returning to California, Myra met Burton Louis Wise at the wedding of her dear friend, Linda. Myra and Burt married on November 22, 1959. The couple lived in San Francisco, where Burt was a neurosurgeon on the faculty at UCSF. They moved to Sausalito, had three daughters, and in 1968 moved to Mill Valley, where they lived for 45 years. Throughout the 1960s and beyond, Myra was active in the Civil Rights, anti-war and women's liberation movements, as well as in democratic politics and the PTA of Old Mill School. As busy as she was as a wife, mother, volunteer and activist, Myra yearned for a professional life of her own. Drawn to psychology, Myra returned to school and earned her M.S. at San Francisco State in 1973. She became a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, served a year-long internship at Mount Zion Hospital, and earned her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at the Wright Institute in 1977. Dr. Myra Wise opened her psychotherapy practice in 1977. Committed to reducing barriers to access, she charged sliding scale fees. Myra went on to serve on the faculty and as a supervisor of students and trainees at the Wright Institute, New College, SF State, Mount Zion and Children's Hospitals. In the late 1980s, the pioneering Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California (PINC) was founded, and Myra became a board member, faculty member, Chair of the Credentials Committee, and most important to her, Advisor to Candidates. In the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s Myra and Burt worked, traveled, socialized, and remained active in causes that mattered to them. Their strong support, encouragement, and belief in their daughters' abilities and intellects allowed each to pursue post-graduate degrees and careers they are passionate about. Four grandchildren arrived at long last starting in 1999, becoming another joy and light in both of their lives. Burt lost his vision in his later years, and Myra became his eyes, while he maintained his longtime role as her companion, love and steady ballast. They moved to an apartment in San Francisco in 2013, spending weekends and summers in Healdsburg. Burt passed away in April 2016, and Myra suffered from acute illness soon after. She moved to Rhoda Goldman Plaza, where she lived her last years, finding joy wherever she could, demonstrating dignity, compassion, interest in others and gratitude to the last. Myra is survived by her daughters Laura, Carla and Karen; sons-in-law Mark and Josh; and grandchildren Lia, Susanna, Anna and Jonah. Remembrances are deeply appreciated and can be left at legacy.com
.