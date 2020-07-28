1/1
Myron J. Levy
1916 - 2020
Myron J. (Mike) Levy May 16, 1916 - July 22, 2020 Our Dad, GPA, GGPA, passed peacefully on July 22 at 104 years young. It was five years and a day after the love of his life, Bev, passed. Born and raised in San Francisco, a graduate of Mission High School, and a WWII Vet. Returning from the war, he met his sweetheart, proposed to her six weeks later, and they celebrated 69 years together. He is survived by his three children: Diane (John), Michael (Margaret), and Linda (Ted); eight grandchildren: David (Allison), Jeffrey (Tatiyana), Brian (Lindsay), Eric (Aromrak), Charles, Alison, Harrison (Amber), and William; as well as seven great-grandchildren. He and Bev moved to Marin in 1950. He was a partner in Heineman & Stern Meat Packing Co. until 1971, when it was sold and he went back to school to get a Real Estate Broker's License. In his senior years, he chose to play harder than he worked; cycling, skiing, world travels, and spending time at his beloved Lake Tahoe with Bev and the family until he was 103. He was energized by his family and many friends (Peet's Posse). Mike seldom met anyone in his business dealings or travels who did not become a friend. Those friends learned that Mike treasured family and friends above all else. We are forever grateful to his end-of-life caregiver, Marisa, for the love and respect she showed him daily. Contributions in his memory can be made to: Chronicle Season of Sharing, or Hospice by the Bay. We will celebrate his extraordinary life when we are able to gather again.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
