|
|
Nancy Andrea McGovern Passed away after a long battle with age on January 20th, 2020. Born February 4, 1933, the eldest daughter to William and Mary Davis. Nancy spent her childhood in Tucson, AZ. She is preceded in death by a long list of characters, including her parents, sister Betty, loving husband Paul, daughter Therese, and dogs: Frisky, Teddy, Danny, and Frisky2. After graduating from University of Arizona, Nancy joined American Airlines as a flight attendant. It was on a flight when a young businessman asked: "Is that the Grand Canyon down there?" To which she answered: "No, sir, we are not near the Grand Canyon". The pilot then announced: "If you look out your window, you will see the Grand Canyon below us". That businessman became her devoted husband Paul. Nancy is survived her siblings: Debbie, Laurie, Peaches, Raymond, and her children: Brian, Vincent (Scott), Tracy (Steve), Patrick and John. Nancy also has four wonderful grandchildren: Heather, Amber (Chris), Kevin, and Ryan, and two great grandchildren: Elijah and Oliver. Nancy's burial will be on February 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, followed by a memorial mass at St. Isabella's Catholic Church, 1 Trinity Way, at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers her family suggests donations to her : St Vincent dePaul society of Marin: https://www.vinnies.org/
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020