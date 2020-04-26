|
Nancy A. Armeli 07/22/1948 - 03/23/2020 Nancy passed while visiting in Fort Collins, CO. Nancy was a native of Niagara Falls, NY. After graduating from NY State at Geneseo, she move to the Bay Area, where she lived for more than 40 years. She was in the service business and worked for some of the top chefs in San Francisco, Mill Valley and Sausalito. She worked at Jardiniere, Rubicons, McCormick & Kuleto's, Scoma's and other fine restaurants in the Bay Area. She was known for her knowledge of fine wines. Nancy was a fun loving, bright light with a beautiful smile. Her friends were like her family. She is survived by her sister, Joette Felice of Lewiston, NY; brother, James R. Armeli of Niagara Falls, NY; uncles, Anthony Armeli and Eugene A. Rowland (Eleanor); two nephews, David and Donald Felice; and her great-niece, Alexi and numerous cousins. Nancy was the daughter of the late Salvatore Armeli and Dorris Rowland Armeli. She was a strong proponent of dog fostering and never had to be asked twice for help in giving them a loving home. She leaves her two dogs, and many dear friends. Donations may be made to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in her name. A Memorial service will take place in Mill Valley in July or when we can gather together.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 26, 2020