Nancy Demartini Paun

Nancy Demartini Paun Obituary
Nancy Demartini Paun 1951 - 2019 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister; Nancy Demartini Paun passed away peacefully after battling cancer with her family by her side. She is survived by the love of her life husband Nick of 46 years, two sons, Steve (wife Becky) and John (wife Joanna), and her sister Meri Wheeler (husband Jim). The adored grandmother of Isabella, Alessandra, Gianna, Vincenzo, Janessa, Juliana, Jasmine and Jaylen. Her family was the most important thing to her and she will live on through their lives. The family is holding a private service. If desired, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to ().
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 7, 2019
