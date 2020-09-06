Nancy Elizabeth Hughes 1932 - 2020 Nancy Hughes died on Wednesday, June 3rd, after a long illness at her home in San Rafael, California. Nancy was born on August 16, 1932 in Portland, Oregon to Eve and Trevor Hughes, and resided there until the family moved to San Anselmo where she attended grammar school and Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, making lifelong and treasured friends. After graduating she traveled to Pomona College where she received her undergraduate degree, and later attended the University of Cincinnati where she received her Masters Degree in Education. Shortly after college Nancy entered the novitiate of the Sisters of the Transfiguration in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she was life professed in 1958. Sister Victoria Elizabeth was a teacher at the Bethany School in Cincinnati, OH, and later she spent time at St. Andrews Priory in Honolulu, Hawaii and at St. Dorothy's Rest in California, both branch houses of the Community. She left the Order in 1970 to begin a secular career in nonprofit administration. Nancy worked in New York, Colorado, Santa Barbara and Marin County until she retired. Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Paul Hughes; and is survived by her nephew David Hughes, (Kim Ledesma); niece Jolie Hughes; nieces, Amina, Noa and Emma Hughes; sister-in-law Grace Hughes; and "Sardine," her beloved cat. The family thanks her longtime caregiver, Poliana (Poli) Lui, who was devoted and loving throughout Nancy' s final years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store