1/1
Nancy Elizabeth Hughes
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Elizabeth Hughes 1932 - 2020 Nancy Hughes died on Wednesday, June 3rd, after a long illness at her home in San Rafael, California. Nancy was born on August 16, 1932 in Portland, Oregon to Eve and Trevor Hughes, and resided there until the family moved to San Anselmo where she attended grammar school and Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, making lifelong and treasured friends. After graduating she traveled to Pomona College where she received her undergraduate degree, and later attended the University of Cincinnati where she received her Masters Degree in Education. Shortly after college Nancy entered the novitiate of the Sisters of the Transfiguration in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she was life professed in 1958. Sister Victoria Elizabeth was a teacher at the Bethany School in Cincinnati, OH, and later she spent time at St. Andrews Priory in Honolulu, Hawaii and at St. Dorothy's Rest in California, both branch houses of the Community. She left the Order in 1970 to begin a secular career in nonprofit administration. Nancy worked in New York, Colorado, Santa Barbara and Marin County until she retired. Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Paul Hughes; and is survived by her nephew David Hughes, (Kim Ledesma); niece Jolie Hughes; nieces, Amina, Noa and Emma Hughes; sister-in-law Grace Hughes; and "Sardine," her beloved cat. The family thanks her longtime caregiver, Poliana (Poli) Lui, who was devoted and loving throughout Nancy' s final years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved