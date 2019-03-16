|
Nancy Flora Rubini Passed away March 11, 2019 at the age of 97 with hardly a wrinkle. She was born October 15, 1921 in Luca, Italy. At the age of three, Nancy's mother passed away, so her father left to establish a new life in California for his family and sent Nancy and her older sister, Mafalda to a convent school. Nine years later, when she disembarked in San Francisco, she did not know a word of English. That changed quickly her grammar surpassed that of a native. No surprise. Nancy was a high achieving perfectionist who mastered the violin as a child and played at the Pan Pacific Exhibition. At the age of 19 she married her great love, Hector Rubini. After the war, Hector and she opened San Rafael Joe's in 1947 and seven years later were joined by his sister, Theresa, and her husband, Guido Farina. They also owned Rubini's Restaurant in Fairfax for years. 1981 brought retirement and time spent with their granddaughter Nancy Marie, and then their three grandsons who lived next door to their swimming pool and the kitchen door. Everyone called her "Grandma" and she loved it though her svelte figure, trim suits, and floating scarves made her more of a bella regazza. The woman could dance, run, and chase with the best of them. They had a good life hosting big family gatherings. Family was everything. They had a joyous celebration of their 60th anniversary, dancing the tarantella. Hector was always addressed as "Darling" for 66 years until he passed away. A pious woman of great faith, Nancy's later years were rewarded by great grandchildren . She is survived by her children Julie (Michael), Rick (Vicki); grandchildren Nancy Marie (Adam), Nicholas, Nathan (Aleesha), and Dominic . Great grandchildren are Donato, Ricky, Gianna, and David. Numerous nieces and nephews shared her love as well. In the family room stands a bookcase hand carved by Nancy's father, Giovanni. The scene is Dante exulted by the joy of reunion with Beatrice, his beloved. Similarly, Hector no longer paces anxiously waiting for Nancy. Paradise is regained as she answers him "Nancy, where have you been all this time?" Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at 5 P.M. with Rosary at 7 P.M. at Monte's Chapel of the hills 330 Red hill Avenue in San Anselmo. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 A.M on Friday, March 22nd at Saint Raphael Catholic Church in San Rafael followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills-San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019