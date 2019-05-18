|
Nancy Gordon Mahl Resident of San Rafael Age 84, passed in her home surrounded by family on April 27, 2019. Born in Hagerstown, MD, daughter of Anna Madeline (Darner) and Eugene Gordon, deceased, she graduated from Hagerstown High School, 1952 and earned a BA in Bacteriology from Wellesley College, 1956. She worked in Bacteria Phalange doing infectious disease research at Massachusetts General Hospital until 1958. She met and married John Cover in 1956. In 1958 she moved to California and worked at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. Her work focused on diagnostics of central nervous system viral diseases. In 1960 she moved to Cleveland, OH, and worked part-time for private laboratories analyzing tissue cultures until 1968 when she moved to Marin County with her husband and three children. In 1977, she returned to the workforce as a Red Cross Lifeguard and Swimming Instructor. In 1983, she became the Aquatics Director at Strawberry Recreation Center in Mill Valley. She was divorced in early 1984. In late 1984, she met Ekhard Mahl, the love of her life, and they married in November 1991. The two travelled the world together. She worked at Strawberry Rec until retirement in 1995. From 1995 to April 12, 2019, she was a volunteer at Kaiser Hospital in San Rafael. She was a loving caretaker to many felines and known as a cat whisperer during her many years as a Marin Humane volunteer. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church, Wellesley Club and Junior League. She is survived by her loving husband Ekhard; sister Joan Wislocki, niece Anna and nephew Greg; son John Cover (Judy Avila); daughter Anne Teutsch (Dr. Jeff Teutsch) and grandchildren Nicholas and Andrew; and daughter Martha Cover-Killian (Joel Killian) and grandchildren Scott, Madeline and Nathan. Her stepdaughter Susan Naclerio (Matt), grandchild Grace; and stepson John Mahl (Melinda) and grandchildren Aidan, Gillian and Fiona. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church, 8 North San Pedro Road, San Rafael, CA 94903. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Congregational Church would be appreciated.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 18 to July 12, 2019