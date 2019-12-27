|
Nancy Hubbart Loder Nancy Hubbart Loder was born in Fresno, CA on April 22, 1938 and passed at home December 9, 2019 in San Rafael. She was an accomplished classical pianist and singer, teaching thousands of students spanning 65 years in her studios in Fresno, and San Rafael, CA. Nancy received her Bachelors degree in Piano Performance and her Masters degree in Vocal Performance from Fresno State University, and was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon and Marin Music Teachers. A mentor and teacher to so many people, she gave of her time freely, helping people realize their joy and gifts in singing and piano. An excellent cook, Nancy and her husband Lawrence Loder threw many wonderful parties and were well known for their annual 4th of July celebration. She had a prolific green thumb that beautified her surroundings inside and out, primarily roses and orchids. The community she drew around her was always expanding, as she always had room for one more in her heart and in her home. Nancy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence Loder, her two children, Kevin Loder and Kristi Loder Chew, daughter-in-law Wendy Loder, and three grand-children, John, Samantha and Sophie. The graveside service will be at the Fresno Memorial Gardens in Fresno, CA on December 28, 2019 at 2pm. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 18 in San Rafael where she will be honored by music and wonderful memories and recollections. Any contributions in her honor can be sent to Hospice by the Bay, Larkspur and the Alhzeimer's Association.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 27, 2019