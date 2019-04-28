|
|
Nancy Kent Danielson Dec. 1, 1926 - April 15, 2019 Nancy lived a long and full life in Marin County. She and her identical twin sister Marty Kent were daughters of Anne and Thomas Kent and grand-daughters of Elizabeth and William Kent. Nancy (aka Anne) graduated from The Katharine Branson School and UC Berkeley. She worked as a Registered Medical Records Administrator. Her cherished husband Robert. P. Danielson predeceased her. Bob and Nancy enjoyed a marriage of 48 years of love and companionship. Their daughters Anne Conrad and Katharine Crane also predeceased Nancy. She is survived by five grandchildren Rob (Alexandra), Katrina and Alex Conrad, their father Greg Conrad, and Hilary (Henry) Arriaga and Tyler (Mary) Crane, and two great grandchildren. Her dear sister Marty also predeceased her. She is also survived by nephew Kent Erskine (Dona) and niece Alice Erskine and daughter Talia. We all love you dear "Nini" and will miss you so much. Nancy was an active supporter of St. John's Episcopal Church, Marin Garden Club, United Nations Association, United Religions Initiative, efforts to abolish the death penalty, and conservation issues. She and Bob were particularly active for ten years with Beyond War Foundation, searching for and educating about ways to resolve conflict without violence, at home, in our nation and around our planet earth. Her special interests included music, preservation of the environment and natural wonders, and world population planning. Nancy first volunteered at age ten with the American Red Cross, and continued to serve her community throughout her life. We invite you to a service in celebration of her life at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ross, California on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. No flowers please. If gifts are appropriate they may be made to the music department of St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 217, Ross, CA 94957 or to any Family Planning organization or to any organization that works toward the unity of humankind and for lasting peace.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 28, 2019