Nancy Kent Danielson Dec. 1, 1926 - April 15, 2019 We invite you to a service in celebration of her life at St. John's Episcopal Church, Ross, California on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. No flowers please. If gifts are appropriate they may be made to the music department of St. John's Episcopal Church, PO Box 217, Ross, CA 94957 or to any Family Planning organization or to any organization that works toward the unity of humankind and for lasting peace.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 2, 2019