|
|
Nancy Louise Cottrell Nancy Louise Cottrell, of Novato and previously a longtime Terra Linda resident, passed away surrounded by her children on July 10, 2019. Born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI, Nancy moved to California in 1953. She married Richard Ignatius Cottrell, a Boston, MA native, in 1956. They lived in San Francisco, where they began their family of six children before moving to San Bruno and then to Terra Linda, where all children attended elementary school through high school. The Catholic faith and church were central to Nancy's life. She was a longtime active member of and volunteer at St. Isabella's Catholic Church in Terra Linda. Later, Nancy belonged to St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Marinwood and St. Anthony's of Padua Catholic Church in Novato. In retirement, after working as a real estate agent, she enjoyed traveling abroad. Her favorite hobbies were playing Bridge, Bingo and Blackjack. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents Herb and Zoe Conner and her brother James Conner. She is survived by her sister Rosemary (Conner) Ronan; as well as her six children and 11 grandchildren. Her children are Kevin Cottrell (Jenay) of Novato, Richard Cottrell (Hilary) of Maui, HI, Patty Marks (Larry) of Santa Barbara, Jennifer Mehciz (Jerry) of Penngrove, Brendan Cottrell of San Mateo, and Jamie Cottrell of San Rafael. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her 11 grandchildren: Brittany Mehciz, Sean Cottrell, Alanna Cottrell, Niles Cottrell, Cassandra Cottrell, Kenneth Cottrell, Aidan Marks, Madeline Mehciz, Jack Cottrell, Riley Cottrell, and Georgia Cottrell. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at Keaton's Mortuary, 1022 E St., San Rafael. A funeral mass will be on Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Isabella's Catholic Church, 1 Trinity Way, San Rafael. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 13 to July 15, 2019