Nancy Lynn Kraus Fairfax, California Nancy Lynn Kraus, 55, of Fairfax died Friday, February, 1, 2019, at Redwood City Kaiser Permanente Medical Center of a sudden hemorrhage of the brain. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 12-3:00pm at 19 Broadway Bar, Fairfax. A life-long lover of learning, Nancy was born in Evanston Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Sandra Kraus. She attended College Hill School, Skiles Junior High and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1981. In 1986, she received a B.S. in Physical Education and Athletic Training from Illinois State University, where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She earned an Associate Degree in Registered Nursing in 2003 and later went on to attend the Dominican University of California, where she earned a Masters of Science in Nursing focused on Integrated Health Practices. Nancy was always interested in health and fitness both personally and professionally. Right out of college, she went to work as a personal trainer at the East Bank Club in Chicago before moving to San Francisco in 1993 and becoming Patient Care Manager at the office of Donald Brown MD, and then Staffing Analyst at UCSF Stanford Healthcare. Nancy was passionate about music, toured with the Grateful Dead and booked local bands for many years while working at Lewis & Partners Advertising Agency as a Media & Research Manager. After becoming a nurse, she worked in the UCSF Transplant Unit for a year and then went to Marin General Hospital where she worked as Clinical Nurse II before being promoted to Clinical Manager of the Surgical Unit. Nancy felt the calling to return to patient care and, in 2009, joined Sutter Care at Home as a Nurse Case Manager for patients in their homes. She joined Kaiser Home Health San Rafael in 2016 as a Home Health RN II Case Manager and, working in the field, provided exceptional care for patients all over Marin County. "Nurse Nancy" not only cared for people, she also volunteered for years at the Fairfax Animal Shelter, taking care of cats and also fostering them. As an organ donor, Nancy saved the lives of five people in California and Arizona with her final gift. She is survived by her mother, Sandra Kraus, and her sisters, Suzanne Kraus, Carol Kraus Ostro and Linda Kraus, all of Phoenix Arizona: nieces Lizzy Ostro, Rachel (Corey) Sanchez and their boys, nephews Ben (Bryan) Ostro and Eli Ostro. She also leaves behind innumerable close friends in the Bay Area and Chicagoland who all knew Nancy as a tremendously loyal source of strength, a no-nonsense truth teller, a true giver, a wearer of colorful and fantastic clothes, a collector of "lady lamps" and a top-shelf celebrator of life.
