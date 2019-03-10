|
Nancy Reyes On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Nancy Reyes, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 86. Nancy was born on March 11, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to Bill and Pearl McMillan. She would describe her early years as a "pretty typical childhood" with her and her older brother, Bill Jr., growing up in the Midwest. Nancy stayed close to home and earned a degree in Social Sciences \ Psychology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, MO in 1953 where she enjoyed the sorority sisterhood with Kappa Kappa Gamma. Before continuing on to further her education, Nancy joined the Navy where she reached the rank of Lieutenant in the Intelligence division in charge of monitoring submarine activity. Stationed in San Diego and Hawaii, she fortified her love of the ocean and after three years serving in the Navy, she landed in San Francisco to attend San Francisco State University and achieved her teaching credential in 1959. On July 23, 1960, she married Tim Reyes at a ceremony at the Naval Officer's Club on Treasure Island near the city she would call home. They would soon relocate just north of San Francisco in the small town of Corte Madera where Nancy would continue on to teach elementary / special education at Neil Cummins until her retirement. After fulfilling a career as an educator and raising her two children, Nancy filled her life with many things that she was passionate about. She travelled around the world with her husband Tim and lived in Saudi Arabia for 8 years. During her life, Nancy volunteered for many organizations serving as PTA president, President of a Marin General Volunteer Group, Camp Fire Girls Leader, Boy Scout secretary, member of Corte Madera Women's Club, and 20 years "with puppies" at Guide Dogs for the Blind. She loved bridge and played as often as she could. She was an avid theater patron and lover of the arts and was known to do a little theater acting of her own in her early years. Nancy was very proud of all the things that she accomplished in her life and would often say that she had absolutely no regrets. She will be remembered for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She will be greatly missed. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, William, and her mother, Pearl. She is survived by her husband Tim Reyes, her two children, Stephen, and Karen, her brother William Jr., and six grandchildren (Tanner, Alanna, Noah, Quinn, Kevin and Erik). A Celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at the Corte Madera Community Center on Tamalpais Dr. at 2 o'clock p.m. Donations in Nancy's name should be directed to the Guide Dogs of the Blind or Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 10, 2019