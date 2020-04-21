|
Nancy Williams Koors Nancy Williams Koors died on April 16, 2020. She was the daughter of James Dawes Williams and Helen Butterfield Williams. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Peder J. Sletteland and her subsequent very beloved husband, Donald E. Koors. She is survived by her beloved children, Amy, Bjarne and Holly; and Holly's very dear husband, Doug. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren Emma Sletteland and Niklas Sletteland. There is a large contingent of very dear relatives who survive her on the East Coast. She has had an extended and adored group of friends who have been a very important part of her life. Nancy wished to express heartfelt thanks to her family and friends for a life of joy and celebration. Your thoughts are welcomed at: ForeverMissed.com.
