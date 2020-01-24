|
|
Natalie Greene Lewis After a rewarding life of more than 100 years, Natalie ("Doddy") died peacefully at Aldersly on January 5, 2020. Born in 1919 in San Francisco, Natalie was the third of five children of A. Crawford Greene and Natalie Coffin Greene. She graduated from The Hamlin School and The Katherine Branson School in Ross. After boarding briefly at the School, Natalie moved to the nearby property of her maternal grandparents in Ross, where she kept her horse and from where she was free to ride at will in the Water District and to San Rafael to see a movie. Natalie attended Vassar College in New York, yet longed for the West. She returned home to the University of California, Berkeley (1941 B.A. Political Science). While attending UC, she earned her pilot's license through a United States Army program and Mills College Nighttime Ground School. Most importantly, she met a Navy pilot, John ("Breezy") Lewis. Their marriage in April 1941 followed an 11-day engagement, after which John was promptly deployed to the Pacific. During the ensuing fourteen years, the Navy moved John, Natalie, and the family more than seven times. When John was finally stationed at Treasure Island in 1955, the family returned to Marin County with their four children. Natalie worked as a volunteer for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, the American Red Cross, and the Family Service Agency-Marin. She was the Ross Town Clerk (1962-1965) and the first female elected to the Ross Town Council (1965-1969). She later served on both the Marin County Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Commission and the Marin County Youth Commission. After moving to Nicasio in 1970, Natalie represented West Marin on the Marin County Planning Commission, was an officer of the Nicasio Land Owners Association, was an active supporter of Marin Agricultural Land Trust and West Marin Services for Seniors, served on the Nicasio Design Review Board, and was a member of the Nicasio Historical Society. Natalie loved gardening, and was a member of the Marin Garden Club and the Inverness Garden Club. An excellent tennis player, she was a lifelong member of the Lagunitas Country Club. She also was a longtime supporter of the Marin and San Francisco Symphonies and the Marin Speakers Series. Although she very much enjoyed foreign travel, it was hiking, horseback riding, camping, and pack trips in the High Sierra that gave Natalie the most pleasure and peace. She joyfully shared with friends and family her extensive knowledge of birds and wildflowers. Natalie was a loving, wonderful, fully-engaged mother, and a source of direct talk, valued advice, and mentoring to numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Her remarkable physical condition and vigor were an inspiration to many. Until her last few years, she was always up for adventure -- her hang-gliding from Bolinas Ridge to Stinson Beach at age 85 perhaps being the most remarkable example. Natalie was predeceased by her husband, Captain John Greenough Lewis (USN, Ret.); their eldest son, John, Jr. (Jane); and her four siblings, James Coffin Greene, Anne Greene Stine, A. Crawford Greene, Jr., and Sheila Greene Peck. She is survived by her children, Edison (Margaret), Natalie, and Stephen (Mimi); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family thanks the excellent caregivers at Aldersly who took such complete and loving care of Natalie, particularly during the last eight months of her life. Those include, but are not limited to, Surabh, Fatima, Cherry, and Sidney. There will be a celebration of Natalie's life at the Marin Art and Garden Center on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that memorial contributions be directed to: Marin Agricultural Land Trust, 145 A St., Point Reyes Station, CA 94956; West Marin Senior Services, 11435 CA-1, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956; Marin Art and Garden Center, P. O. Box 437, Ross, CA 94957; or Marin Conservation League, 175 North Redwood Dr., #135, San Rafael 94903.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020